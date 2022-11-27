Witnesses sought to Cork city crash which sees three hospitalised

The crash between two cars happened in Fairhill at approximately 11pm last night.
Witnesses sought to Cork city crash which sees three hospitalised

All three injured people were taken to Cork University Hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sun, 27 Nov, 2022 - 10:24

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for witnesses to a crash on the northside of the city which saw three people hospitalised, one with serious injuries.

The crash between two cars happened in Fairhill at approximately 11pm last night.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, suffered serious injuries. He was brought to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the other car, a woman in her 30s and man in his 60s were also brought to CUH, though gardaí said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The scene was examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Any witnesses to the crash and anyone who might have camera footage and was travelling near Knockfree Avenue and Knockpogue Avenue in Fairhill, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200.

Read More

Two pedestrians killed in separate early-morning collisions

More in this section

Two bodies recovered from rivers in Clare Two bodies recovered from rivers in Clare
Story of Corkman's 1998 dash to London for heart and lung transplant told in documentary Story of Corkman's 1998 dash to London for heart and lung transplant told in documentary
Cork coroner says his office cannot fulfil statutory duties due to lack of staff Cork coroner says his office cannot fulfil statutory duties due to lack of staff
Garda stock

Man, 70s, dies in Kerry farming accident 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s