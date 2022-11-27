Witnesses sought to Cork city crash which sees three hospitalised

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for witnesses to a crash on the northside of the city which saw three people hospitalised, one with serious injuries.
The crash between two cars happened in Fairhill at approximately 11pm last night.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, suffered serious injuries. He was brought to Cork University Hospital.
The occupants of the other car, a woman in her 30s and man in his 60s were also brought to CUH, though gardaí said their injuries are not life-threatening.
The scene was examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.
Any witnesses to the crash and anyone who might have camera footage and was travelling near Knockfree Avenue and Knockpogue Avenue in Fairhill, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200.