Donkey Sanctuary struggles as animal surrenders surge and re-homer numbers dwindle

The rising cost of heating and animal feed is having a major impact on the Donkey Sanctuary charity which is taking in more animals than ever and facing a significant drop in the number of people willing to ‘rehome’ them.

The sanctuary, which has its Irish headquarters in Liscarroll, North Cork, is appealing for donations to stem the tide.

Up until the end of October, it responded to 905 calls to help donkeys, which is up from 721 for the whole of last year – a 26% increase.

In addition, it has seen a 33% drop in the number of people willing to adopt donkeys - from 136 by the end of this October, compared to 181 for last year.

Like other animal charities, it is feeling the pinch due to the increased pressures on its services and is asking the public for help.

Liz Angland with Valentine and Ronan at the Donkey Sanctuary, Liscarroll, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The charity is currently dealing with the rising costs of caring for the 1,700-plus donkeys across its farms, holding bases, and guardian homes, and stretching to meet the demands of the urgent community support to donkeys abandoned, neglected and in need.

Laura Foster, who manages the charity’s Irish operations, explained that some donkey owners are struggling to afford the costs of feeding and basic welfare and are becoming more reliant on them to provide critical support and referral services.

“Donkeys have a special place in Ireland’s heart and history. Despite that heritage, sadly they can be viewed as a luxury when people fall on hard times. In short, when we suffer, they suffer.

"As this will be one of the toughest winters in living memory for many, we expect a sharp rise in the need for our support out in the community, and among our guardian homes,” Ms Foster said.

“We’re deeply concerned about the scale of the welfare issue ahead of us. We’re only just entering the winter period and many guardian homes have already closed this year.

Liz Angland with Valentine, Ronan and Mickey. Picture: Dan Linehan

"This puts huge pressure on our sanctuaries, which are already full to capacity and coping with rising costs of feed and other essentials,” Ms Foster said.

The charity equates the drop in those willing to rehome rescued donkeys with the rise in the cost of living being endured by families who'd previously been willing to help, but don’t have the money to do that now.

Ms Foster said nevertheless the charity is urging people to report cases of neglect or abandonment to the gardaí or the national animal welfare helpline, as these bodies are authorised to enforce the animal welfare and control of horses acts.

“We still continue to encourage any owners needing help to call us for advice and support. We’re here to offer assistance whenever and however we can,” she said.

People willing to help the charity are asked to email thedonkeysanctuary.ie or phone 022-48398.