Hundreds queue for Cork bars from early morning for 'college Christmas'

A sea of students in Christmas jumpers have been queueing outside Cork pubs from as early as 7am this morning for the unofficial college Christmas Day.
The Harp Bar on Pouladuff Rd saw people queueing from early morning with the pub appealing to patrons to respect those who live in the area.
In a post on Facebook, the bar said: "Not long until the students make their way back! Everybody try stick to our queueing system and PLEASE respect the neighbours."
Students have also been seen queueing outside pubs such as Cissie Youngs on Bandon Road from the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí said that as of 11am, there have been no reports of any issues.
Students flock to pubs every year to celebrate Christmas, with last year's event coming amidst the concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, bar staff and gardaí said last year's event had not seen any major issues thanks to good preparations and good behaviour.