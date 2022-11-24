Met Éireann issues wind warning for four counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for four counties this morning.

The people of Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford can expect "very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping."

The warning came into effect at 5am and will stay in place until 11am.

Cork City Council is also predicting localised flooding during "a period of high astronomical Spring tides" this morning and later this evening.

The council said in a statement: "It is likely that some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the City Centre may suffer localised flooding during high tides."

Areas such as Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, French's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay are all at risk.

The council also warned that flooding may potentially reach South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, and South Mall too.

The local authority has urged motorists in these areas to proceed with caution as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

High tide times of note are 5:15am and 5:36pm.

According to Met Éireann it will be "very blustery today, especially along southern coastal counties."

They say the morning will be "largely cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country."

They are forecasting that the rain will clear to scattered showers around midday with bright spells developing; but also warns that some hail and thunder is also possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 9-13 degrees.