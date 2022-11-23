West Cork families celebrate after securing extra school bus service

Parents of 11 West Cork schoolchildren who have been unable to get tickets for their local school bus are finally celebrating with the news that Bus Éireann has agreed to provide an extra bus for the area.

The children from the Rossmore and Kilmeen areas near Clonakilty have been without bus tickets since the beginning of the school term meaning their parents have had to drive them for up to an hour each day to get to school. The parents have been campaigning for extra bus tickets to allow all of the children from the area who want a place on the school bus to avail of it.