Wind warning in place for four counties tomorrow

The warnings come into effect from tomorrow at 1pm and will expire at 7pm
Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway can expect very strong winds during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Picture: Karol Waszkiewicz

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 17:51
Mairead Sheehy

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare, and Galway with gusts of up to 110km/h expected Wednesday afternoon.

These counties can expect very strong winds during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The national forecaster has also warned there is a potential for “localised spray and wave overtopping” along the Atlantic coasts.

Elsewhere, a status yellow rain warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh and Down.

This warning comes into effect from tomorrow at 5am and will expire at 10am.

Met Éireann says the country will experience highest temperatures of 7C to 10C with developing winds.

Elsewhere in the country tomorrow, forecasters predict heavy rain will clear the northeast tomorrow morning.

“Tomorrow will be windy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast.” 

The overall outlook for the remainder of the week is unsettled weather consisting of rain or showers most days and temperatures close to seasonal norm, becoming slightly milder for next weekend. There is also a possibility of strong winds at times.

weather warning, Wind warning, Winter, Cork, Kerry, Galway, Clare, Met Éireann
