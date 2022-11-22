Woman gives statement about hit-and-run that left Cork teen with serious head injury

A woman has come forward and given a statement to gardaí about a hit-and-run incident which left a teenager with a horrific head injury the size of a tennis ball.

It follows several public appeals by the family of Jack Duggan, 13, urging the motorist involved to "do the right thing" after he was knocked down near St Vincent’s GAA clubhouse on the Blarney Road in Cork on October 3.

Jack’s sister, Donna, said gardaí were in touch with the family in recent days to confirm that a woman had come forward and given a statement to them in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have also taken statements from eye-witnesses and they are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will determine if anyone should face prosecution arising out of the incident.

Ms Duggan welcomed the fact that a woman had come forward and she thanked the media for their help in carrying the family's appeal to the motorist.

“We just wanted the person involved to see the damage they had done, and we welcome the fact that a person has now come forward and given a statement,” she said.

Jack was knocked down on October 3 as he stepped off a footpath to cross the road with a relative. He was struck by a silver vehicle which was being driven by a woman.

He suffered marks and abrasions to his knees and fingers but suffered a massive haematoma on his forehead. He was able to stand up after the incident, and it is believed the driver of the car thought he was okay, and then drove off.

The family said they could not believe that someone would simply drive away. Jack also thought he was okay, but he was taken to the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital where he was later discharged.

However, the following day he began to vomit after waking up and the family rushed him back to the emergency department for an assessment.

The following week, the haematoma on his forehead swelled to the size of a tennis ball, leaving his entire face distended and he underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital on October 20.

Donna said at the time: “It was like something you would make up for Halloween. It was unbelievable. I could not comprehend how this could happen and how a woman could drive away from the scene like that? I just cannot understand it.”

Jack Duggan is very cautious now about crossing roads.

Some of the medics who treated Jack said they had never seen a haematoma like it in their lives. As gardaí continued their investigation into the incident, they gave the family clearance to issue a public appeal for the driver to come forward.

A woman then presented herself to gardaí in Gurranabraher last week and gave a statement in relation to the incident.

Jack had to wear special pressure bands on his head until this week. Donna said last Monday was the first time since the accident that he was allowed to lie down fully.

Apart from the scars on his forehead, she said the family hopes he will make a full recovery from his physical injuries and will be able to return to sport in a few weeks. But she said he is quite nervous and very cautious now about crossing roads.