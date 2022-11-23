Man arrested in connection with fatal hit and run in Tipperary released without charge

Update:

A man being questioned about a hit and run in Co. Tipperary has been released from Garda custody.

He was detained yesterday in connection with the incident in which a man in his 60's died.

The man in his 20s who was questioned at Thurles Garda Station has now been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Previous: A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Co Tipperary.

The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Thurles Garda Station where he is currently being detained.

A man in his 60s was killed on the R433 road near Clonmore village in the early hours of Monday morning.

When gardaí attended the scene shortly after 1am, they found the injured man on the side of the road. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the fatal incident.

Any road users who were in the area between 1am and 1.20am on Monday morning and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.