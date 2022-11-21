Locals confident authorities will 'find a way' to save Marina Market

“There’ll be a riot if it closes,” said Maura O’Sullivan as she browsed through the food stalls of Cork’s Marina Market.

Ms O’Sullivan was grabbing lunch with her daughter after a piano exam. They were part of a sizeable crowd for a Monday afternoon.

Alzbeta Belkova and Anais Gilles with their dog Lina at the Marina Market. Picture: Dan Linehan

The planning decision to refuse the retention and expansion of the popular docklands venue on grounds of insufficient infrastructure has left its future in doubt.

“It’s a shame really,” said Corinna Dooley, enjoying some food from a popular Korean vendor at the market. “It’s just such a great amenity for the city. There’s a huge amount of stalls here.”

“I don’t think it will close,” said Colm Dooley who works next door to the warehouse where the market resides. “Fingers crossed," he added.

“I don’t think there will be public outcry [if it closed], but there will be pushback. People will be disappointed if it does go.”

Even on a Monday afternoon at a low point in foot traffic, the market never ceases to attract crowds from across the city – and their dogs, of course. 10,000 people visit every weekend and despite the recent planning decision, it continues to expand.

Two new stalls have recently moved in, and a Santa’s Magical Market winter experience opened on Saturday to overwhelming demand.

“That’s a pity actually,” said Liz O’Callaghan on learning of the planning rejection. “I mean the car park is full outside. It is very busy all the time. The convenience of having all the foods under one roof is very inviting. I mean, what a choice. It’s in a good catchment area, there’s a lot of people in walking distance of it.”

All the signs suggest business as usual, and many vendors are optimistic, confident that the market is here to stay.

“I’m not really worried,” said Victor Franca, who owns Brazilian stall Nua Asador. He said he believes the market management will “find a way to work around it” and save the market.

“They might close that road for pedestrians, but close the entire place? I don’t think so. As soon as they get the proper license, I think this place will go really well.”

He said most businesses would move elsewhere in Cork if the place closed. Mr Franca’s plan has always been to open a restaurant in town. “I wish I could keep both though.”

Playfully tussling with his two-year-old son was Eric Cuneen, who likes the family appeal of the place.

“It allows you to bring kids here and have them run around the place and you can actually have a bite to eat and a bit of peace. It’s a lot easier than sitting down in a restaurant if you have young kids,” he said, before stopping mid-sentence to run after his son who ran off into the tightly packed crowd, evidently giddy with the adventure of the market.

Set up in September 2020, during the pandemic, the popular market is on the site of the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company Warehouse, Centre Park Road and Kennedy Quay, Cork City.