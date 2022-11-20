Cork gardaí investigating a serious assault after woman found injured on roadside

The woman was found on an area off the roadside
Cork gardaí investigating a serious assault after woman found injured on roadside

It is understood the investigation was launched into an alleged incident at Sheepwalk, near Fermoy, late on Saturday.

Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 21:01
Ann Murphy

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an assault after a woman was found seriously injured on a roadside.

It is understood the investigation was launched into an alleged incident at Sheepwalk, near Fermoy, late on Saturday.

The woman was found in an area off the roadside.

Gardaí said the woman was recovering on Sunday night.

A garda statement said: "Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an alleged serious assault of a woman in her 20s at Sheepwalk, Fermoy on the 19th of November, 2022. Enquires into the matter are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

Gardaí have been carrying out enquiries in the area throughout Sunday.

Read More

Zappone controversy 'really unfortunate period for me', admits Simon Coveney

More in this section

Former Lord Mayor wants Cork City Council to reconsider Marina Market planning rejection Former Lord Mayor wants Cork City Council to reconsider Marina Market planning rejection
Jesuits confirm 10 allegations of abuse by paedophile priest Marmion at Limerick's Crescent College Jesuits confirm 10 allegations of abuse by paedophile priest Marmion at Limerick's Crescent College
Killarney buskers to be banned from swearing and repeating same song Killarney buskers to be banned from swearing and repeating same song
Cork gardaí investigating a serious assault after woman found injured on roadside

Tributes as former UL president Roger Downer dies, aged 79

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s