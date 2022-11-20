Cork gardaí investigating a serious assault after woman found injured on roadside

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an assault after a woman was found seriously injured on a roadside.
It is understood the investigation was launched into an alleged incident at Sheepwalk, near Fermoy, late on Saturday.
The woman was found in an area off the roadside.
Gardaí said the woman was recovering on Sunday night.
A garda statement said: "Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an alleged serious assault of a woman in her 20s at Sheepwalk, Fermoy on the 19th of November, 2022. Enquires into the matter are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."
Gardaí have been carrying out enquiries in the area throughout Sunday.