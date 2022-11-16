Man steals cash during armed robbery at Cork post office

Man steals cash during armed robbery at Cork post office

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information in relation to the armed robbery in Ballintemple, Cork.

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 17:16
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Ballintemple Post Office in Cork city shortly before noon today. 

A masked man armed with a knife left the premises with a small amount of cash. 

Fortunately, neither staff or customers present were injured in the incident.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information in relation to the incident. 

They are asking members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in the Ballintemple area between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm today to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Second incident

Meanwhile, this is the second robbery of this type in Cork in a week. 

Last Friday at about 1.50 pm a man entered a business on South Douglas Road in the city armed with a knife.

He demanded money, held a customer at knifepoint and threatened members of staff. The men left the premises with a substantial amount of cash. 

Nobody was injured in the incident.

GardaiCrimePlace: Cork
