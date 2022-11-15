'A new generation inspired': John Kiely receives doctorate from UL

John Kiely, “one of the great sporting leaders of our time”, was awarded an honorary doctorate from University of Limerick (UL) on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Kiely said he was deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised for his contribution to Limerick hurling.

UL president Kerstin Mey conferred the doctorate at the university's Sports Scholarship Awards and hailed him as one of the great sporting leaders of our time.

The All-Ireland winning hurling manager said the honour was recognition of what the team has achieved in recent years.

"I have been very fortunate to lead the Limerick senior hurlers during a time of great success over the last six years," he said.

"I have enjoyed working with a very special group of young men, many of whom have graduated during that time from this university.

"My being honoured today is a recognition of what the group has achieved over the last six years and the deep impact it has had on the people of Limerick far and wide.

"Our spirits have soared, past wounds healed, and a new generation inspired. Young and old have come together to support and celebrate as they had only imagined."

Vicky Phelan, pictured with her son Darragh, was conferred with an honorary doctorate by UL in 2018 in recognition of her exceptional commitment to improving women's healthcare in Ireland. Picture: Sean Curtin True Media

During the ceremony, there was a moment's applause in memory of UL alumna, former staff member, and honorary doctorate recipient Vicky Phelan who passed away on Monday.

In his speech, Mr Kiely said he was very honoured and grateful to be joining previous recipients "from all walks of life, many of whom I have admired throughout my life".

Present at the ceremony was a host of his famous charges including Limerick captain Declan Hannon and teammate Cian Lynch, GAA president Larry McCarthy, and JP McManus, sponsor of the Limerick hurling team.

Today marked the first time UL's Sports Scholarship Awards were held in conjunction with an honorary doctorate conferring ceremony.

John Kiely with Declan Hannon and JP McManus. Picture: Sean Curtin True Media

Prof Mey said it was only fitting that Mr Kiely was present as 107 of UL’s finest athletes from 19 different sports were presented with a scholarship.

The aim of the scholarship is to support dual-career students to meet the requirements of their degree programme, while also honouring their sporting commitments.

Neasa O’Donnell, senior executive manager, UL Sport, said: “As the university continues to expand, so too will the reach of the academy as we see more students winning All-Ireland titles and achieving podium finishes at European and world events and we look forward to watching our student athletes represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024."