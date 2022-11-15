Kerry Council Council 'open to idea' of modular housing for locals 

Kerry County Council is open to the idea of building modular homes for local people in a bid to ease the county's chronic housing shortage.

The development of such housing "could pave the way for locals to have a key to their own houses", a council meeting was told, but planning permission would have to be sought.

Exemptions under EU regulations designed to fast track the construction of modular homes for Ukrainian refugees will not apply to applications by local people, the meeting was told.

Independent councillor Donal Grady said "not a single house" was currently being built in Killarney and people were being “hunted out” to outlying towns and villages to housing they could not take up because they did not have cars. Currently, 900 applicants are waiting for houses in the town area alone.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin said the Government was proceeding with "at least 500 modular houses" to try and cope with the refugee crisis".

In a motion before the meeting, he urged Kerry's planning department to give “favourable consideration to people in Kerry that apply for permission to construct appropriately designed modular homes".

This was especially important in the light of “significant increase in building costs on standard houses”, and “the struggle” people have trying to secure a mortgage, Mr Cronin said.

Modular housing offered an alternative and design and materials had improved hugely, he said.

This type of preconstructed housing — which lasted for about 60 years — should be considered.

“It offers people an opportunity at a much-reduced cost to get a key to their own property," Mr Cronin said.

But “a change in mentality” was needed and design guidelines limiting finishes to painted blockwork needed to be revised, he said.

“It’s about amending and revamping design guidelines and being more accommodating and encompassing something new.”

His motion was seconded by Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry and Fine Gael's Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, who said those on the housing list in Kerry needed assistance “and flexibility”.

The council said it would consider applications for modular houses but they had to accord with planning regulations.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher sought clarity on the planning exemptions in place for modular homes for Ukrainians.

Council chief Moira Murrell told the meeting there were “general exemptions” in planning for accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

There was no impediment to applications under planning law in Kerry to applications for modular homes in the County Development Plan which was mostly concerned with “where” rather than “how” houses were built, Ms Murrell said.

Exemptions in planning were “specific” and related to accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, the meeting heard.

EU regulations to provide for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees were signed into law by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and came into effect on June 23 this year.

Under the provision, developments by the State carried out for temporary new-build accommodation, such as modular homes, do not need planning.

The types of development listed also include the temporary change of use and repurposing of existing buildings and facilities, and temporary new-build accommodation and structures to address shortage of accommodation to house Ukrainian refugees.