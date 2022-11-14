Construction to commence on reopening of Limerick to Foynes freight rail link

It's full steam ahead for renovation of the Limerick to Foynes rail line, with phase one set to commence in the coming weeks.

The project, which is funded by the Department of Transport, will see the 42km stretch of railway between Limerick and Foynes transformed for freight services.

The railway originally opened in 1858 but closed to passenger traffic in 1963, continuing as freight service until its closure in 2001.

Although the line was declared inactive, the railway remained under the stewardship of Iarnród Éireann.

Some aspects of phase one of this project include the renewal of the existing track and clearing of vegetation, rehabilitation and renewal of bridges and culverts and installation of new rail and concrete sleepers along the entire route.

It is anticipated these works will take about two years to complete, and the route will open for freight services in 2025.

Chief executive of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade was joined by the head of Shannon Foynes Port Company Pat Keating at the port on Monday to witness the unloading of rail destined for the first phase of works on the line.

"Seeing the work commence on reopening of the Limerick to Foynes rail line is a proud day for us at Iarnród Éireann. Our Rail Freight Strategy is all about creating connections and giving greater opportunity for businesses to switch from road freight to more sustainable rail freight," Mr Meade said.

“I am certain that upon reopening of the line, working with our colleagues at the Shannon Foynes Port Company we will deliver a reliable, frequent and most importantly sustainable logistics option for many companies that currently and in the future will use the port of Foynes."