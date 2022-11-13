Cork garda severely injured while on duty

A garda was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a car while assisting another motorist in east Cork.

The incident happened on the N25 near the Youghal bypass on the Killeagh side of the town while the officer was helping another motorist.

A Garda spokesperson said the on-duty officer pulled in at the roadside shortly before 7pm on Sunday to assist an elderly motorist, and while there the unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

"Garda member has suffered serious injuries and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition," the spokesperson said. "The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Units of the local Fire Brigade in Youghal and paramedics attended the scene and the garda was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, with a garda escort accompanying the ambulance as it travelled to Cork University Hospital.

There the garda was expected to undergo emergency surgery amid fears that his leg was severely injured in the incident.

It is understood the injured person is a senior garda based in east Cork.

The area around the collision remained sealed off last night and was due to undergo technical examination.

Gardai said investigations were ongoing and that no further information was available.