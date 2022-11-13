Cork garda severely injured while on duty

The garda was rushed to hospital following the incident 
Cork garda severely injured while on duty

The incident happened on the N25 near the Youghal bypass on the Killeagh side of the town while the officer was helping another motorist

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 21:28
Noel Baker

A garda was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by a car while assisting another motorist in east Cork.

The incident happened on the N25 near the Youghal bypass on the Killeagh side of the town while the officer was helping another motorist.

A Garda spokesperson said the on-duty officer pulled in at the roadside shortly before 7pm on Sunday to assist an elderly motorist, and while there the unmarked patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

"Garda member has suffered serious injuries and has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition," the spokesperson said. "The driver of the other vehicle was also removed to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Units of the local Fire Brigade in Youghal and paramedics attended the scene and the garda was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, with a garda escort accompanying the ambulance as it travelled to Cork University Hospital.

There the garda was expected to undergo emergency surgery amid fears that his leg was severely injured in the incident.

It is understood the injured person is a senior garda based in east Cork.

The area around the collision remained sealed off last night and was due to undergo technical examination.

Gardai said investigations were ongoing and that no further information was available.

More in this section

Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria Researchers investigate potential diabetes link with gut bacteria
Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub  Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub 
Taoiseach opens redeveloped €7.5m Cork facility for women and children in need Taoiseach opens redeveloped €7.5m Cork facility for women and children in need
Place: Cork
<p>Celebrated novelist Colm Tóibín said having a local voluntary committee behind festivals such as Listowel Writers' Week was 'best practice'.  File picture: RTÉ</p>

Colm Tóibín quits as Listowel Writers' Week president as row escalates

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s