Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub 

A man has been arrested after two bar staff in a Cork pub were injured in an incident involving a knife.

Gardaí confirmed that shortly after 6pm on Saturday a male entered the Briar Rose bar on the Douglas Road armed with a knife.

It is understood the man then approached two members of staff, who then sustained what were described as superficial wounds.

The man, who is in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda Station for questioning.

A garda spokesperson said: "The alarm was raised after two staff members were allegedly assaulted in the course of an incident with a male armed with a knife. Both staff members were assessed and treated at the scene by medical personnel."

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, a staff member at the bar confirmed there had been an incident but did not comment further.

On Facebook, the bar said: "Evening folks. Would like to address an incident tonight in the Bar, for which were remaining closed For the rest of the night.

"Thankfully everybody is absolutely fine, and nothing to be concerned about any further.

"Looking forward to getting our doors back open tomorrow at 12!"

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.