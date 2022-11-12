Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub 

It is understood the man approached two members of staff, who then sustained what were described as superficial wounds
Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub 

The Briar Rose pub in Cork. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 22:27
Noel Baker

A man has been arrested after two bar staff in a Cork pub were injured in an incident involving a knife.

Gardaí confirmed that shortly after 6pm on Saturday a male entered the Briar Rose bar on the Douglas Road armed with a knife.

It is understood the man then approached two members of staff, who then sustained what were described as superficial wounds.

The man, who is in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda Station for questioning.

A garda spokesperson said: "The alarm was raised after two staff members were allegedly assaulted in the course of an incident with a male armed with a knife. Both staff members were assessed and treated at the scene by medical personnel."

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, a staff member at the bar confirmed there had been an incident but did not comment further. 

On Facebook, the bar said: "Evening folks. Would like to address an incident tonight in the Bar, for which were remaining closed For the rest of the night.

"Thankfully everybody is absolutely fine, and nothing to be concerned about any further.

"Looking forward to getting our doors back open tomorrow at 12!"

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Sit-down protest outside GPO as 500 attend cost of living demonstration in Cork

More in this section

Waterford developer makes application to build boutique hotel and dining complex Waterford developer makes application to build boutique hotel and dining complex
Sit-down protest outside GPO as 500 attend cost of living demonstration in Cork Sit-down protest outside GPO as 500 attend cost of living demonstration in Cork
After acing Junior Cert maths, 12-year-old campaigner Cara plans to tackle the Leaving Cert After acing Junior Cert maths, 12-year-old campaigner Cara plans to tackle the Leaving Cert
Man arrested after staff injured in incident involving knife at Cork's Briar Rose pub 

Taoiseach opens redeveloped €7.5m Cork facility for women and children in need

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s