Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for information on a missing woman.

69-year-old Margaret O'Connell has been missing from her home in Abbeydorney since Saturday, October 29.

She is described as being 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen in the Ballybunion area, she was wearing a black jacket, a navy tracksuit and cream runners.

Anyone with any information on Margaret's whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station.