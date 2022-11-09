No 'sweetheart deals' for developers to complete Waterford North Quays project

No 'sweetheart deals' for developers to complete Waterford North Quays project

Artists impressions of the proposed redevelopment of the Waterford North Quays.

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 20:14
Paul Hosford

There will be no "sweetheart deals" for developers to complete the Waterford North Quays project, the housing minister has said.

Darragh O'Brien was speaking as the Government approved €170m in infrastructure funding for the long-delayed project

The money will allow Waterford City & County Council to proceed with the appointment of the successful tenderer, BAM and commence the construction phase of the project by funding the roads and bridges required for the development.

However, Mr O'Brien denied that the State's funding would be used to create profits for private developers, pointing to the fact that the Government's Urban Regional Development Fund (URDF) was €2bn and Waterford had received around 10% of that.

"There'll be no sweetheart deals for anyone on this. This is a State investment that will unlock private investment. 

"There will be private investment as well in Waterford. It's one of a number of announcements that we've made recently that has been welcomed across the board. 

"We're going to be able to enter into contracts now and see work happening that is going to be transformative, not just for Waterford City, but for the region as well. And that's part of this Government's commitment in relation to regional development."

Mr O'Brien was speaking as the Government launched the first Youth Homelessness Strategy in two decades. Around 17% of people accessing emergency accommodation were aged between 18-24 according to the latest figures and the plan will see some social housing units used as shared accommodation for young people.

"This will be part of one of the weapons in our armory in relation to targeting the reduction in homelessness in relation to changing the approach with regard to how we tackle and prioritise those younger people. 

"About how we can provide the support for them to make sure we accident from homelessness into permanent accommodation, permanent homes, and how we prevent that from happening."

Read More

Darragh O'Brien branded 'out of touch' for saying there is no housing emergency

More in this section

Irish Water ordered to carry out clean-up of sludge released into river in North Cork Irish Water ordered to carry out clean-up of sludge released into river in North Cork
Premier Inn to open on site of Cork's old Moore's Hotel by the summer  Premier Inn to open on site of Cork's old Moore's Hotel by the summer 
Bus Éireann raises capacity of Cork to Kinsale service after complaints Bus Éireann raises capacity of Cork to Kinsale service after complaints
<p>The location of the new school will be the existing site of the North Presentation school in Faranree, with the school itself becoming co-educational from next September. File picture via Twitter</p>

Taoiseach calls for 'full and comprehensive consultation' over Cork schoolsamalgamation plan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s