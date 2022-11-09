No 'sweetheart deals' for developers to complete Waterford North Quays project

There will be no "sweetheart deals" for developers to complete the Waterford North Quays project, the housing minister has said.

Darragh O'Brien was speaking as the Government approved €170m in infrastructure funding for the long-delayed project.

The money will allow Waterford City & County Council to proceed with the appointment of the successful tenderer, BAM and commence the construction phase of the project by funding the roads and bridges required for the development.

However, Mr O'Brien denied that the State's funding would be used to create profits for private developers, pointing to the fact that the Government's Urban Regional Development Fund (URDF) was €2bn and Waterford had received around 10% of that.

"There'll be no sweetheart deals for anyone on this. This is a State investment that will unlock private investment.

"There will be private investment as well in Waterford. It's one of a number of announcements that we've made recently that has been welcomed across the board.

"We're going to be able to enter into contracts now and see work happening that is going to be transformative, not just for Waterford City, but for the region as well. And that's part of this Government's commitment in relation to regional development."

Mr O'Brien was speaking as the Government launched the first Youth Homelessness Strategy in two decades. Around 17% of people accessing emergency accommodation were aged between 18-24 according to the latest figures and the plan will see some social housing units used as shared accommodation for young people.

"This will be part of one of the weapons in our armory in relation to targeting the reduction in homelessness in relation to changing the approach with regard to how we tackle and prioritise those younger people.

"About how we can provide the support for them to make sure we accident from homelessness into permanent accommodation, permanent homes, and how we prevent that from happening."