Watch: Flooding in Killarney National Park leaves trails inaccessible 

The monthly rainfall total recorded at Valentia Observatory in Kerry was 255.9mm. This is 144% of its long-term average.
Watch: Flooding in Killarney National Park leaves trails inaccessible 

Drone footage of flooding at Killarney National Park. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 15:04
Michelle McGlynn

October was a very wet month with several instances of flooding and thunderstorm activity throughout.

Much of this showery, stormy weather impacted the south and west of the country.

Drone footage of Killarney National Park in Kerry shows just how drastic the effects of such weather activity can be.

Sections of a number of popular walking trails in the park are impassable following heavy rainfall during the week.

 

The monthly rainfall total recorded at Valentia Observatory in Kerry was 255.9mm. This is 144% of its long-term average.

Met Éireann recorded 10 'very wet' days in Kerry during October compared to just two days at Dublin Airport.

During the second half of the month, a trough of low pressure stalled to the southwest of the country bringing with it numerous active weather fronts and surface low-pressure systems.

This caused widespread spells of heavy and often thundery rain and showers.

Active weather fronts brought further heavy rain on October 15 and 16 leading to some flooding in the south. Similar fronts led to widespread rain on October 22, 23, 18, and 31.

On October 19, the arrival of Storm Armand saw a very warm and moist air mass settle over the south and east which brought some very active thunderstorm activity and heavy rain.

Rainfall totals all around the country were above their average with seven stations recording their wettest October on record.

WHAT IS...

Climate Change

Climate change is caused by certain gases in the upper atmosphere trapping heat that would usually bounce off the Earth into space.

The proportion of these warming gases in the atmosphere has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution, but especially since the 1950s.

Carbon dioxide and methane are the most powerful of the warming gases.

The excess amount of these gases is caused by burning fossil fuels and the farming of animals.

The gases cause the Earth’s surface temperature to rise, and trap more energy in weather systems.

...Read more

Read More

Warming weather and rising seas getting worse, UN meteorological report warns

More in this section

Marty Morrissey's mother died while driving to safety of her son, inquest hears Marty Morrissey's mother died while driving to safety of her son, inquest hears
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020 Man, 50s, killed following collision with truck in Clare
Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears
#Climate Change
<p>Have you seen Alesha Munir? Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Appeal for information on missing Clonakilty teen

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.265 s