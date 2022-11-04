Appeal for information on missing Clonakilty teen

Alesha Munir, 17, went missing from Clonakilty on Wednesday, November 2.
Have you seen Alesha Munir? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 18:26
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Cork teen.

The last reported sighting of Alesha was in Clonakilty at around 6pm.

She is described as being 5'5", of stocky build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Alesha was wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Nike Air Max runners.

Anyone with information on Alesha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

