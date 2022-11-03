Man, 50s, killed following collision with truck in Clare

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and conducting a technical examination of the scene.
Man, 50s, killed following collision with truck in Clare

The man's body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 18:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision in Clooney, on the outskirts of Ennis in Co Clare this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on the R352 at around 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was fatally injured in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

The R352, Ennis to Portumna road, is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and conducting a technical examination of the scene.

It is expected that the road will remain closed overnight.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the R352 Ennis to Portumna road and surrounding roads between 1.15pm and 2pm today, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

POLITICS Energy Windfarm 4 Supreme Court dismisses action to stop Waterford windfarm operating
Councillors claim Killarney faces reality of being tourist town or refugee centre Councillors claim Killarney faces reality of being tourist town or refugee centre
Community group challenges plans for almost 100 houses and several shops in Kerry Pike Community group challenges plans for almost 100 houses and several shops in Kerry Pike
<p>The news that GLOW will make a return this year will be welcome news to people both young and old. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s