Man, 50s, killed following collision with truck in Clare

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision in Clooney, on the outskirts of Ennis in Co Clare this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on the R352 at around 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was fatally injured in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days.

The R352, Ennis to Portumna road, is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and conducting a technical examination of the scene.

It is expected that the road will remain closed overnight.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witness to the collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the R352 Ennis to Portumna road and surrounding roads between 1.15pm and 2pm today, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.