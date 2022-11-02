Witness appeal after car failed to remain at scene of Cork collision that saw teen injured 

The incident took place in Gurranabraher at around 6pm
Anyone with information should to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. File Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 10:09
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a Cork City collision in which a teenager was hospitalised after a car failed to remain at the scene. 

The incident occurred on Blarney Street in Gurranabraher on October 3 at around 6pm when the car collided with the teenage pedestrian

The boy was later to Mercy University Hospital to receive treatment and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from around the time of the collision have been asked to provide it to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

