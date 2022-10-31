Five hospitalised following Limerick crash

The two-vehicle collision took place on the N21 near Reens Pike in Ardagh at approximately 4.30pm
Five hospitalised following Limerick crash

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place. File Picture

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 19:46
Steven Heaney

Five people have been hospitalised following a serious road traffic crash in Limerick this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the N21 near Reens Pike in Ardagh at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Five people were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment after the crash. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that a number of gardaí remain at the scene this evening. 

"The road is currently closed, with local diversions in place," the spokesperson said.

"No further information is available at this time."

More in this section

Wreck of US warship sent to protect Cork coast during First World War found off Cornwall Wreck of US warship sent to protect Cork coast during First World War found off Cornwall
Paramedic student working on Covid frontlines overcomes dyslexia to graduate from UCC Paramedic student working on Covid frontlines overcomes dyslexia to graduate from UCC
Cork man who suffered stroke swimming in Greece brought back to CUH Cork man who suffered stroke swimming in Greece brought back to CUH
GardaiRoad traffic crashPlace: Limerick
Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travelist

Woman recovering after fall on popular cliff walk in Co Clare

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s