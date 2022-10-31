Five hospitalised following Limerick crash

Five people have been hospitalised following a serious road traffic crash in Limerick this afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision took place on the N21 near Reens Pike in Ardagh at around 4.30pm on Monday.
Five people were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment after the crash. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.
A Garda spokesperson told thethat a number of gardaí remain at the scene this evening.
"The road is currently closed, with local diversions in place," the spokesperson said.
"No further information is available at this time."