Teenager killed in single-vehicle crash in Tralee

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination. Local diversions are in place. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 22:08
Steven Heaney

A teenager has died following a crash in Tralee, Co Kerry this evening. 

Gardaí say they are investigating the single-vehicle collision, which occurred at approximately 5:15pm at Derrymore East, Tralee.

The front seat passenger of the only car involved - a female youth in her teens - was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4:45pm and 5:30pm have been asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

