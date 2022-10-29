Former Cork Fianna Fáil TD Donal Moynihan dies aged 81

Former Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Donal Moynihan has passed away aged 81.

Mr Moynihan, a native of Gort na Scairte, between Ballymakeera and Coolea, was first elected to Cork County Council in 1970.

At that point, the seat he filled on the council had been held by his father, James Moynihan, since the foundation of the State.

In 1982, Donal Moynihan was first elected to Dáil Éireann. He subsequently regained his seat in elections in 1992 and 2002, serving in the Dáil until 2007.

At different points in his career, he served as a member of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Heritage and the Irish language and the Joint House Services Committee.

His son, Aindrias Moynihan, also of Fianna Fáil, is currently a TD for the Cork North-West constituency.

Speaking this Evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to Donal Moynihan, whom he described as his "colleague and good friend"/

"Donal was a passionate and deeply committed public representative. His service to, and love of, his community was deeply impressive and unmatched," the Taoiseach said.

"Donal was a proud Gort na Scairte man. He was rooted in his community.

"The rich Cork Gaeltacht and its history, heritage and language shaped him.

"Irish was his first language, a language he loved and which he spoke with great richness and pride."

Mr Martin said Mr Mohnihan loved his native Gaeltacht community and "worked tirelessly throughout his public life to improve the lives of those in this community and wider constituency".

“Donal’s father, Jamie, fought in the War of Independence and served as councillor for many decades," said the Taoiseach. "It was into this tradition that Donal was born and from his early days as a councillor, and later as a TD, displayed a true republican ethos."

The Taoiseach added that Mr Moynihan demonstrated "a great sense of place and pride in where he was from" throughout his political career, and always displayed "an unstinting commitment and loyalty to his constituents and worked tirelessly on their behalf".