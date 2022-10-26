Caution urged due to warning of potential flooding in Cork City

Some roads and parking areas are likely to suffer spot flooding during high tides.
Caution urged due to warning of potential flooding in Cork City

Cork City Council warned of a period of high astronomical spring tides this evening as well as tomorrow morning and evening. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 15:23
Michelle McGlynn

Road users in Cork City have been advised of potential localised flooding on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Cork City Council warned of a period of high astronomical spring tides this evening as well as tomorrow morning and evening.

Some roads and parking areas are likely to suffer spot flooding during these high tides.

Areas of concern include: Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and potentially reaching South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

This evening's high tide will be at 6.56pm while Thursday's high tides will be at 7.17am and 7.34pm.

Motorists travelling in the noted areas are advised to proceed with caution around these times.

There was some minor flooding on the quays this morning but this did not cause any disruption.

There was water on the road at Morrison's Island but the road was passable.

According to Met Éireann, this afternoon has the potential for some scattered heavy showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will become more isolated in the evening with showery outbreaks of rain anticipated overnight.

Thursday morning will see similar conditions with further showery outbreaks of rain with occasional hazy sunny spells.

However, in the evening a spell of heavier rain will move in from the southwest.

Thursday night will see widespread rain across Munster, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

Read More

HSE claims to have earmarked funds for Bantry mental health facility at centre of court row

More in this section

HSE claims to have earmarked funds for Bantry mental health facility at centre of court row HSE claims to have earmarked funds for Bantry mental health facility at centre of court row
McGrath: 'All about delivery' now for Cork event centre  McGrath: 'All about delivery' now for Cork event centre 
Over 80 patients, including a child, on trolleys in CUH Over 80 patients, including a child, on trolleys in CUH
CorkWeather
<p>A preliminary report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit into the incident said evidence gathered from the accident site indicated the pilot had travelled less than 100 metres off the ground after launching the hang glider before impacting terrain in the same field. Picture: Air Accident Investigation Unit</p>

Clare hang glider had flown less than 100 metres before fatal crash, says preliminary report

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s