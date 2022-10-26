Caution urged due to warning of potential flooding in Cork City

Road users in Cork City have been advised of potential localised flooding on Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Cork City Council warned of a period of high astronomical spring tides this evening as well as tomorrow morning and evening.

Some roads and parking areas are likely to suffer spot flooding during these high tides.

Areas of concern include: Morrison’s Quay, Fr. Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and potentially reaching South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

This evening's high tide will be at 6.56pm while Thursday's high tides will be at 7.17am and 7.34pm.

Motorists travelling in the noted areas are advised to proceed with caution around these times.

There was some minor flooding on the quays this morning but this did not cause any disruption.

There was water on the road at Morrison's Island but the road was passable.

According to Met Éireann, this afternoon has the potential for some scattered heavy showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will become more isolated in the evening with showery outbreaks of rain anticipated overnight.

Thursday morning will see similar conditions with further showery outbreaks of rain with occasional hazy sunny spells.

However, in the evening a spell of heavier rain will move in from the southwest.

Thursday night will see widespread rain across Munster, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.