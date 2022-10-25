Cork city could be hit by further flooding tomorrow morning

Flooding is predicted to be minor in nature and to clear quickly after high tide at 6.40am
The high waters of the River Lee along Morrisons Island and Union Quay on Tuesday evening. Picture: Cork Safety Alerts/Twitter

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 22:09

Cork City Council has warned of "low level tidal" flooding early tomorrow morning.

The council said that following a review of the latest models and climactic conditions this evening, it predicts the flooding at high tide at 6.40am on certain city centre quays including Wandesford Quay, Lavitt's Quay and Morrison's Island.

"Flooding is predicted to be minor in nature and to clear quickly after high tide at 6.40am," it added.

Earlier this evening, the city saw some spot flooding along South Terrace, Union Quay and Morrison's Island
as a result of heavy rainfall and high tide. 

Photos on social media showed the waters of the River Flee flowing over its barriers at some locations

#FloodingPlace: Cork
<p>The site of St Vincent’s Secondary School on St Mary's Road in Cork city. Picture: Facebook</p>

