Cork city could be hit by further flooding tomorrow morning

Cork City Council has warned of "low level tidal" flooding early tomorrow morning.

The council said that following a review of the latest models and climactic conditions this evening, it predicts the flooding at high tide at 6.40am on certain city centre quays including Wandesford Quay, Lavitt's Quay and Morrison's Island.

"Flooding is predicted to be minor in nature and to clear quickly after high tide at 6.40am," it added.

Earlier this evening, the city saw some spot flooding along South Terrace, Union Quay and Morrison's Island

as a result of heavy rainfall and high tide.

Photos on social media showed the waters of the River Flee flowing over its barriers at some locations