Landmark Cork restaurant Bunnyconnellan's to close as it weathers 'economic storm'

Landmark Cork pub and restaurant Bunnyconnellan's is closing its doors for the foreseeable future, becoming the latest business forced to shut because of soaring energy bills and other costs

Taking to social media, the Myrtleville restaurant owners announced that they are to close indefinitely after almost 50 years in business.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to put Bunnys to sleep until this economic storm passes," the post reads.

"We thank all our amazing staff and loyal customers for everything."

Their sister premises The Lodge Bar in Myrtleville remains open.

Hundreds of comments from past customers expressed shock and sadness at the news, describing fond memories and well-wishes for the staff.

Bunnyconnellan's at Myrtleville.

The restaurant, run by Paul O'Brien and his family have weathered many a storm since opening in the 1970s, including the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2017, the famous bar and restaurant perched high on cliffs overlooking Myrtleville beach bore the full brunt of Ophelia’s hurricane-force winds and was closed for several days. It was a popular spot for generations of Cork families and tourists alike, attracted by both its location and gastro pub menu.

The closure comes amid warnings from industry bodies that more restaurants and bars are likely to shut - or severly curtail their opening hours - due to soaring energy bills and other costs, plus a difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff. Yesterday Porter Newsagents on Patrick's Street closed its doors after 46 years in business