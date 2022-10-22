Washout weekend for Munster counties as Met Éireann warn of thunderstorms with flooding risk

The forecaster is warning of heavy showers and "thundery bursts".
Tomorrow will bring "scattered showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, which may cause spot flooding".

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 11:42
Rebecca Laffan

Despite clear, bright weather this morning in many southern parts of the country, Met Éireann has forecast a showery weekend ahead with the risk of spot flooding in some areas as thunderstorms result in heavy downpours.

"While the drier and brighter conditions over the south of the country will give way to further heavy showers moving up from the south over Munster and south Leinster later this afternoon and this evening," the forecaster said. 

It was added that some of the showers "will be heavy and spot flooding is possible while there is also a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm". 

However, as we head into tonight, "showery rain with some embedded heavy showers or thunderstorms" will occur in the south with a continued risk of spot flooding. 

"Tonight will be cloudy and wet as showery rain moves northwards over Munster," reads the forecast.

"Some heavy and thundery bursts are possible, which may cause spot flooding." 

Tomorrow will bring "scattered showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, which may cause spot flooding". 

It will be quite cloudy in the morning but sunny spells will develop later, it was added. 

For the rest of the country "it will be cloudy and wet over the northern half of the country with some heavy or thundery showery rain continuing".

"While sunny spells will develop elsewhere although a further scattering of heavy showers are possible mostly in Munster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening." 

Conditions at Cork's Mercy hospital 'unsafe and intolerable'

