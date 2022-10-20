Joshua Allen released from jail after serving three months

Joshua Allen has been released from prison after serving three months of a seven-month sentence for possessing cocaine for his personal use.

The 22-year-old son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen was jailed in July after a judge was told that he was caught with cocaine within five weeks of being released from jail for a drug-dealing sentence concerning more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

The MMA fighter and stone mason took to his official Instagram page on Thursday night showing how he had trained again with Samson Martial Arts. It is the first time, prior to being jailed, that content has been uploaded to the Instagram page.

Samson Martial Arts commented: “Great to have Joshua Allen back to training tonight. We back”, while a profile photo of him fighting was liked by his brother Lucca.

Many followers wished him well, with one saying: “Welcome back all the best to you,” and another adding: “Very best wishes Joshua for the future.”

Judge Sarah Berkeley reactivated part of a 15-month suspended sentence hanging over Allen imposed by Judge Sean O’Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in February 2020, for possession of €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The stone mason had pleaded guilty to that offence when he was charged with drug dealing after officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad raided Ballymaloe Cookery School on August 30, 2018, and found the €22,000 worth of drugs which Allen had arranged to have posted to him from abroad.

Gardaí, when contacted on Thursday night, would not comment on his release.