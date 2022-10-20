Joshua Allen released from jail after serving three months

The 22-year-old son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen took to his official Instagram page on Thursday night, and many of his followers wished him well.
Joshua Allen released from jail after serving three months

Joshua Allen was jailed in July after a judge was told that he was caught with cocaine. File Picture: Cork Courts Limited

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 22:27
Sarah Slater

Joshua Allen has been released from prison after serving three months of a seven-month sentence for possessing cocaine for his personal use.

The 22-year-old son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen was jailed in July after a judge was told that he was caught with cocaine within five weeks of being released from jail for a drug-dealing sentence concerning more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

The MMA fighter and stone mason took to his official Instagram page on Thursday night showing how he had trained again with Samson Martial Arts. It is the first time, prior to being jailed, that content has been uploaded to the Instagram page.

Samson Martial Arts commented: “Great to have Joshua Allen back to training tonight. We back”, while a profile photo of him fighting was liked by his brother Lucca.

Many followers wished him well, with one saying: “Welcome back all the best to you,” and another adding: “Very best wishes Joshua for the future.” 

Judge Sarah Berkeley reactivated part of a 15-month suspended sentence hanging over Allen imposed by Judge Sean O’Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in February 2020, for possession of €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The stone mason had pleaded guilty to that offence when he was charged with drug dealing after officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad raided Ballymaloe Cookery School on August 30, 2018, and found the €22,000 worth of drugs which Allen had arranged to have posted to him from abroad.

Gardaí, when contacted on Thursday night, would not comment on his release.

Read More

The troubled life of Joshua Allen

More in this section

'Mind-blowing' delay for new Cork hospital as crucial documents not delivered for eight months 'Mind-blowing' delay for new Cork hospital as crucial documents not delivered for eight months
New bus routes and increased capacity announced to connect Limerick to Munster towns New bus routes and increased capacity announced to connect Limerick to Munster towns
Dunkettle interchange: New Little Island access routes and cycleway to open on Monday Dunkettle interchange: New Little Island access routes and cycleway to open on Monday
Person: Joshua Allen
Joshua Allen released from jail after serving three months

Parents of babies whose organs were sent to Belgium for incineration set to protest

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s