Bus Éireann takes over rural Waterford routes as it cuts services to Dublin

Bus Éireann has stepped in to take over a number of rural routes in Waterford following the closure of a local company which had been operating the service, while at the same time confirming it will cut its number of daily routes to Dublin by a third.

The semi-state company will take over the rural routes from November 1, when local company Suirway ceases trading after more than a century of operating. There will be an expansion of bus services to Carrick-on-Suir and Cheekpoint as part of the contract.

The company also confirmed it is changing the route and services operated by its Expressway intercity coach service between New Ross, Waterford and Dublin / Dublin Airport.

From November 1, four of the 12 daily round trips between Waterford and Dublin / Dublin Airport will be suspended, in response "to low levels of customer demand," a spokesperson said. These services include three daily round trips to New Ross which will no longer operate.

The spokesperson added that the Expressway 40 service will continue to link New Ross and Waterford with 12 services daily and 10 on Sunday and public holidays.

Suirway informed the National Transport Authority (NTA) that it would be folding and no longer able to provide the Co. Waterford routes, because of falling passenger numbers and the growing need for investment in electric vehicles.

The third-generation family business has been licensed by the Department of Transport for the routes.

However, the withdrawal was met with an outcry in local communities and the NTA was lobbied and pressured into finding a replacement operator.

In its statement on the new rural Waterford routes, Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent said it was part of the company's expansion in the south-east.

“These service changes continue to balance supply with demand ensuring connectivity and we are grateful to our customers and our employees for their support.”

Another of the East Waterford routes will be operated by the Local Link coach company.

Waterford Green Party TD, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, said the news of Suirway's closure had caused worry but an "upshot" had been provided by the creation of the two new routes.

He said there would now be "serious connectivity" as the Green Line route will travel from Carrick-on-Suir to Dunmore East six times daily, taking in Piltown, Fiddown, Portlaw and Kilmeaden, along with Waterford city centre and key stops on its outskirts, including its university campus and University Hospital Waterford.