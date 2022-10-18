Weight restrictions for North Cork roads to stop damage by trucks 

Councillors fear the combination of heavy traffic, recent heavy rainfall, and the likelihood of frost and ice during the winter will completely destroy many of the roads, leaving some communities cut off and the council facing massive repair bills
A section of the N73 from Mallow to Mitchelstown, near Kildorrery: Serious damage is being caused to rural roads by trucks which are taking short cuts down narrow laneways which cannot bear their weight. File picture: Larry Cummins

Sean O’Riordan

In an unprecedented move, weight restrictions are likely to be imposed on a number of minor roads in North Cork because HGVs are ignoring designated detour routes put in place due to the closure of a section of the Mallow-Mitchelstown road (N73).

Serious damage is being caused to rural roads by trucks which are taking short cuts down narrow laneways which cannot bear their weight. Sometimes drivers are acting deliberately to save time and sometimes as a result of being directed by sat-navs.

A section of the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke — near the villages of Kildorrery and Shanballymore — has been closed for a €16m upgrade which could take several months to complete. Diversions have been put in place which are supposed to send traffic along roads wide enough and strong enough to cope with HGVs.

However, some lorry drivers who know the area well are deliberately not adhering to the detours. 

Meanwhile, other HGV drivers who are not familiar with the local road network are finding themselves taken off the detour route by their sat-navs — and end  up getting stuck in boreens in the early hours of the morning.

The rapidly deteriorating state of the minor roads was highlighted by councillors at a meeting of the council’s Northern Division.

Repair bills

They fear the combination of heavy traffic, recent heavy rainfall, and the likelihood of frost and ice during the winter will completely destroy many of the roads, leaving some communities cut off and the council facing massive repair bills.

Padraig Barrett, the council’s director of roads, said he was looking at imposing weight restrictions on several minor roads in the area in an effort to protect them from further damage. 

He said the council would also contact sat-nav providers urging them to change the directions they are currently providing and ensure they are in line with the council’s authorised detours.

Mr Barrett said he sympathised with the difficulties some rural communities are having with motorists, especially HGV drivers, not adhering to the detour routes.

Independent councillor Frank Roche said he was aware of a foreign truck driver who ended up being directed by his sat-nav into a cul-de-sac road in the early hours of the morning and found it extremely difficult to get his truck out.

Rat runs

Mr Roche admitted some drivers with local knowledge were using ‘rat run’ roads to avoid the lengthier detours routes.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien said contractors on either side of the road closure should demand vehicles follow the exact detour routes, but Mr Barrett said they did not have the statutory power to do this.

He said weight restrictions may have to be introduced on a more permanent basis on certain roads, even after the N73 section reopens. 

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn said this could seriously disrupt rural communities, but added milk tankers were exempt under EU laws from such restrictions.

Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson asked if the work on the N73 project could be speeded up and Mr Barrett said he and the contractors would do everything in their power to ensure this would happen.

Councillors also said the closure of the N73 is adding to the number of vehicles using the N72 (Fermoy–Mallow road), which is causing issues on this route.

