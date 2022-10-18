Man arrested after overnight assault in Cork City

A man has been arrested following an overnight assault in Cork City centre.

A 19-year-old man suffered a number of facial injuries after he was set upon and beaten in the Paul Street area of the city at around 2am.

A man in his early 20s was arrested by gardaí nearby a short time later.

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is set to be questioned by detectives.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have sealed off an area of Paul Street to facilitate an examination by scenes of crime investigators.

Detectives are trying to establish a motive for the attack and have appealed to anyone with information about what happened, or for witnesses to the incident itself, to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda station.