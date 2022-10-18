Munster Council to probe alleged assault on nine-year-old

Garda inquiries into the matter "are ongoing", while Munster GAA PRO Bob Ryan said: “We will certainly be investigating the matter.”
Munster Council to probe alleged assault on nine-year-old

'There should be zero tolerance for actions like this, and this needs to start at club level," said former GAA president Sean Kelly. Picture:Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
John Fogarty and Steve Heaney

The Munster Council is to investigate the alleged assault of an U9 player during a game in Thurles on Saturday.

The juvenile hurler participating in a blitz organised by the province is understood to have been hurt following the incident at Dr Morris Park after a non-playing individual entered the playing area and allegedly grabbed the child by the throat.

“We are awaiting a report from the blitz,” said Munster GAA PRO Bob Ryan. “We will certainly be investigating the matter.” 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, An Garda Síochána confirmed that it was contacted in relation to the matter.

“Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022, following an incident of alleged assault at a children’s sports event in Thurles," the Garda statement read.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing. As the incident involves young persons, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.” 

The incident follows a series of flashpoints at club games in the last three months. 

Former GAA president Sean Kelly MEP said that the GAA "needs to get a grip" on the problem of abuse through stiffer penalties to show that it was not acceptable for adults to behave this way.

"There should be zero tolerance for actions like this, and this needs to start at club level," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

"This must not become the norm."

Mr Kelly called for each club to establish its own code of conduct and make it known to players, officials, and parents so it was understood that it was "not acceptable to abuse referees or players".

"Clubs know those who these hotheads are," he said. "If this is to be stamped out, it has to be done internally."

Kerry GAA referees consider next move as officials probe third abuse incident at under age game

