Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.
Zubair Aslam, 41, is missing from the Togher area of Cork since yesterday, Sunday, October 16.
Mr Aslam is described as 6ft 2in in height, of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
When he last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody with blue logo, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.
Mr Aslam may be travelling in a 07-C reg blue Toyota Land Cruiser.
Gardaí and Mr Aslam’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information that can assist gardaí has been asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.