Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

Have you seen Zubair Aslam?
Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

Zubair Aslam, 41, is missing from the Togher area of Cork. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 10:07
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man. 

Zubair Aslam, 41, is missing from the Togher area of Cork since yesterday, Sunday, October 16.

Mr Aslam is described as 6ft 2in in height, of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When he last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody with blue logo, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Mr Aslam may be travelling in a 07-C reg blue Toyota Land Cruiser.

Gardaí and Mr Aslam’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí has been asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay Fisherman, 62, rescued from his own boat near Dingle Bay
Power begins to return after major Cork city blackout Power begins to return after major Cork city blackout
Downpours fail to give The Barrs the blues as hurling demons of 29 years are laid to rest Downpours fail to give The Barrs the blues as hurling demons of 29 years are laid to rest
Missing peopleGardaiPlace: Cork
<p>A garda spokesman said there were no major incidents reported as a result of the weather conditions yesterday. File picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork City streets reopen after torrential rainfall and flooding on Sunday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s