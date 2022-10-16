Downpours fail to give The Barrs the blues as hurling demons of 29 years are laid to rest

The biblical rain failed to drown out the strains of Allez Les Bleus across Páirc Uí Chaoímh as the men from St Finbarr’s put their hurling demons of 29 years to rest.

Fans young and old surged onto the sodden pitch at the full-time whistle, to revel in the bliss of the victory over Blackrock, chanting words usually associated with the French football team. “Go the Blues” translates the simple phrase.

Conor Cahalane of St Finbarr’s celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final against Blackrock at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It was clear to the fans of St Finbarr’s on Sunday evening that their boys had indeed banished the blues for the club.

As the reality sank in that The Barrs were victors with a double-score win over the Rockies, there was time for a quick hug and moment of celebration between father and son Ger and Ben Cunningham.

With Ben having played a blinder on the pitch and snatching a second half goal, it was a moment of fatherly pride from Ger, who had himself soldiered in the colours of the Barrs for many years and who now manages the side.

Barrs supporter Colin O’Callaghan with his daughter Hannah who played with The Rockies during the half-time games at the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship final. Picture: Larry Cummins

The quick moment was also a bridge between Sunday’s victory and the last time the Barrs won the senior cup as Ger had lined out with the Togher outfit on that glorious day in 1993.

Finally, the Seán Óg Murphy Cup was on its way back to Togher, after a famine of almost three decades. There to watch the moment were the Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, the Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, and the president of the GAA, Larry McCarthy.

‘Barr’s supporters Michael and Ruairi O’Brien are happy with the club's victory. Picture: Larry Cummins

Also there were die hard supporters who have followed the team since the heady days of the last county hurling final victory, and the young boys who will look to this year’s team as the heroes they will want to emulate in years to come.

‘Barr’s supporters Cathal and Ronan Curran were delighted with St Finbarrs' victory over Blackrock in the Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final. Picture: Larry Cummins

They gazed adoringly at the men who had brought the famine to an end, barely feeling the heavy rain, while hoping that this victory could lay the foundations for a double for the club — St Finbarr’s will also play in the senior football decider in two weeks' time.

They will battle another city side, Nemo Rangers, in their bid for double glory, on October 30.

St Finbarr’s players celebrate in the dressing room at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Ken Sutton/Inpho

However, after the final whistle was blown at the end of the hurling final, few were thinking beyond the immediate relief and joy at winning the county hurling cup and to a triumphant return to Togher after the game.

And for students returning to school at Coláiste Éamann Rís in Deerpark tomorrow, there was some extra good news for them – — they were granted permission to don the blue and gold of their heroes, in particular to recognise the contribution of teacher Eoghan Finn to the victory.