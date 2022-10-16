Cork group leads battle to get blankets and generators to Ukraine hospital before bitter winter

The National Ambulance Service, Nursing Homes Ireland and a search and rescue organisation have joined forces with a Cork-based voluntary organisation to deliver sleeping bags, blankets and generators to aid patients in Ukrainian hospitals who’ll soon face -20 degree temperatures.

Many parts of Ukraine are regularly without electricity because of continued Russian artillery and air strikes and the voluntary group Crutches4Ukraine has been asked by two mental health facilities in the Kyiv region to help keep their 800 patients warm.

The appeal was made to Crutches4Ukraine founder John Gilroy, a former senator and psychiatric nurse, when he visited the hospitals along with some of his volunteers last month.

The voluntary group has already delivered 25 tonnes of crutches, medical boots, walking frames and other medical aid to hospitals in Ukraine in recent months.

They are concentrating between now and mid-November on providing the hospital with blankets and sleeping bags.

“There was real concern expressed by staff there for the welfare of their patients and their lives as temperatures will drop in mid-winter to -20 and below. Electricity supplies will be reduced and the possibility of severe hardship is very real,” said Mr Gilroy.

I obviously have a particular interest in mental health and while in Ukraine I visited some mental health facilities in Kyiv. Conditions are not good. With Kyiv and other cities under renewed attack, the urgency of our mission has increased."

He said he’s delighted the National Ambulance Service and Nursing Homes Ireland have come on board as partners as well as Mallow Search & Rescue.

Ryan’s SuperValu in Glanmire will also act as a drop-off point for donations from 11am – 3pm on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Mallow Search and Rescue will take donations at its base on Thursdays and Fridays from 7pm - 8.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am - 2pm.

“We also badly need volunteers who might co-ordinate collections in their own areas. It doesn’t matter how big or small the collections are as everything helps,” Mr Gilroy said.

Volunteers are asked to contact him at 085-7759893.

It costs around €5,000 to send a container to Ukraine and the voluntary organisation has set up a GoFundMe page for people who would like to help. It is https://gofundme/52e9077b The aid will be sent to a Polish town near the Ukrainian border and taken from there to the hospitals in the Kyiv region.