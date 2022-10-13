Taoiseach 'deeply saddened' by death of Cork priest who helped thousands of families secure homes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led tributes following the death of a Cork priest who founded the Respond Housing Association, set up to tackle homelessness back in 1982.

Fr Pat Cogan, who passed away yesterday, was a pioneer who worked for more than 40 years to build up what is now one of Ireland's leading non-profit housing providers.

"Deeply saddened at the passing of Fr Pat Cogan, a man who did so much to tackle homelessness and housing insecurity throughout the country," said Mr Martin.

Through his work with Respond Housing and tireless advocacy over 40 years, thousands of families were able to call a home their own.

Born in Cork in 1945, he was ordained as a priest, after becoming a member of the Franciscan order, in 1962.

Fr Cogan was deeply passionate about improving outcomes and living standards for low-income families.

Respond chairperson John O'Connor said Fr Cogan "passionately cared about the plight of people experiencing housing instability and homelessness and worked diligently to bring about change and housing security".

"He turned that vision into real action," he said.

Though he was a proud Cork man, Fr Cogan also lived in Co Waterford.

"He cared hugely for the city of Waterford, where he first started tackling homelessness during the 1970s," said Mr O'Connor.

His work expanded nationally, leaving a positive footprint in every county across Ireland.

"I know he was hugely satisfied when Respond redeveloped St John’s College into a vibrant new space for the Waterford community in 2016, adding to Respond’s considerable output of social homes in the city," he said.

Services in community

There are now almost 6,500 properties that Respond owns or manages across Ireland, with almost 15,000 tenants supported in their homes and a wide range of services in the community.

Respond CEO Declan Dunne also paid tribute to Fr Cogan and said his death is a "source of sadness" for everyone at the organisation.

"He worked tirelessly in the housing sector for many years, working to build an Ireland where everyone can have a home to call their own and where individuals, families, and communities are empowered to reach their full potential," he said.

"His founding principles of a right to housing and social justice continue to guide Respond today, and we are committed to continuing the work begun by Fr Pat. May he rest in peace," Mr Dunne added.