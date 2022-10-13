Family of late campaigner Laura Brennan lead launch of HPV vaccine catch-up programme

The family of a young woman who campaigned relentlessly to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine are spearheading a new catch-up vaccine programme, which will be named after her, in collaboration with the Health Minister.

Laura Brennan contracted cervical cancer in September 2017 and passed away in 2019 at the age of 26. She campaigned tirelessly and imade a huge impact when it came to seeing HPV vaccine rates improve.

By the time she passed away usage of the vaccine had risen by 50% in some parts of the country and increased to 90% in her native Clare. She appeared on the Late Late Show in 2018 and she was featured in the documentary This Is Me.

Now, working with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, her family are continuing on her legacy by spearheading a new HPV catch-up programme. It will launch in mid-November and will see free HPV vaccines offered to all boys and girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the HPV vaccine but who have not received it yet.

Young women up to the age of 25, who have left secondary school and did not receive the vaccine, will also be eligible.

Laura Brennan when she appeared on the Late Late Show. By the time she passed away usage of the vaccine had risen by 50% in some parts of the country and increased to 90% in her native Clare. Picture: RTÉ

Bernie Brennan, Laura's mother, said that the September just gone past would have been Laura's 30th birthday.

"The reality of living with cancer, and then life after cancer when someone passes away means that we miss out on milestone celebrations with our loved ones.

"To see the HPV Catch-Up Programme named in Laura’s memory is a comfort and a testament to Laura’s dedication to increasing the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

I urge all parents to discuss HPV vaccination with their children and encourage them to take it — vaccines prevent cancer. Prevention is better than cure and prevention is definitely better than no cure.

Laura's father, Larry, stressed the importance of the vaccine being available free of charge and seeing it being made available to those who missed out on it in school.

"I hope this move increases uptake across the country. I would urge anyone who has any question about HPV vaccines to get your information from trusted sources like the HSE and the WHO. Increasing uptake of the HPV vaccine will protect women and stop them getting cervical cancer," he said.

The human papillomavirus, known as HPV, can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men. The vaccine against the virus, which has been proven to be safe and effective, protects against the types of HPV that cause nine out of 10 cervical cancers.

Mr Donnelly said that Laura Brennan is the epitome of "inspiration for us all".

"Even when faced with a terminal diagnosis, Laura dedicated herself to promoting the HPV vaccine to ensure that as few families as possible would have to go through the rigours of cancer treatment and end-of-life care as she did," he said.

"The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine programme is a fitting tribute to the memory and the tireless efforts Laura made to encourage young people to take up this vaccine. Vaccines save lives and, through screening and vaccination, we are working to eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland – I really cannot think of a better way to remember Laura than achieving this goal through the programme named after her," he added.