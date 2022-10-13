Bus Eireann driver stole Cork bus service's signs because he felt they 'were a threat to his job'

The court heard what Shaun Coakley did was "stupid and foolish" and on "the spur of the moment".
A West Cork Connect bus. The court heard the A3-sized timetables for the bus service were valued at around €120 each. File picture

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 14:04
Noel Baker

A Bus Eireann driver stole timetables from a rival bus company because he believed they might be putting his job at risk.

However, Shaun Coakley avoided a conviction for the theft of the signs at two different locations after the plea in mitigation from his solicitor, citing Coakley's previously unblemished record.

Mr Coakley, of Chapel St in Dunmanway, Co. Cork, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing the signage belonging to the West Cork Connect service at Dunmanway and Bandon on dates unknown between December 1 and December 27 last. Two other charges of taking signage at bus stops in Drimoleague and Bantry were withdrawn by gardaí after Bantry District Court was told the signs had been returned in both cases.

Sgt Trish O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that when gardaí investigated the thefts they identified Mr Coakley, 53, as possibly being involved. On speaking to him, he had immediately admitted the offences. The court heard the A3-sized timetables were valued at around €120 each.

Mr Coakley's solicitor, John Collins, told Judge McNulty that his client had been a bus driver for 30 years and had been working in West Cork for the past 20 years. Mr Collins said what Mr Coakley did was "stupid and foolish" and on "the spur of the moment".

Mr Collins said:

He felt they [the signs] were a threat to his job and livelihood, as unrealistic as that may seem. 

Mr Collins added that his client was "deeply apologetic", had no previous convictions and was willing to offer compensation.

Mr Collins said Mr Coakley was currently undertaking a course that would see him promoted to a bus driving instructor and was seeking to avoid a conviction.

Judge McNulty remarked that this was "a bit ironic" given what Mr Coakley had done and Mr Collins said the actions had been "completely out of character" for his client. The court heard Mr Coakley, a father-of-two, was embarrassed by what he had done.

Judge McNulty said he would deal with the matter leniently even though it was "a tad too serious for a dismissal under the Probation Act", instead outlining that he would deal with it by way of conditional discharge.

Mr Coakley was instructed to provide €1,000 for a bond with the court, and provided he not come to the court's attention for three years during which time he will not require Probation Service supervision, he will get his money back and avoid a conviction and penalty.

"He can effectively go guarantor for himself," the judge said.

