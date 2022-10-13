Experienced cyclist suffered fatal head injury in 'tragic' fall from bike

An experienced cyclist suffered fatal head injuries in a tragic fall during a Sunday morning cycle with friends, an inquest has heard.

Diarmuid (Der) Hartnett, 73, from Kilbarry, Lissarda, Co Cork, died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after a fall on the Bandon to Crossbarry road on the morning of October 3, 2021.

Cork City Coroner’s court was told that while Mr Hartnett was wearing a helmet, it cracked along its left side arising out of the impact.

Assistant State pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the cause of death was severe traumatic brain injury due to a fall from a bicycle.

She told city coroner Philip Comyn there was no evidence Mr Hartnett suffered a stroke in the moments before the fall, and while she could not rule out a vasovagal faint, Mr Comyn said it was most likely the bike just slid out from under Mr Hartnett as he leaned into a left turn and he recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Mr Hartnett’s family paid an emotional tribute to the gardaí who arrived at the accident scene and who were later involved in the investigation, Garda Brian Barry and Garda Dylan Seymour, for their “empathy and understanding”, and to all the people who stopped to help Mr Hartnett.

“It is reassuring to us to know that Der was so well looked after on the side of the road,” a family member said.

The inquest was told Mr Hartnett, a former principal of Kilmurry National School, was an extremely fit and active man, with a sharp intellect, who enjoyed long-distance cycling with his friends at Coachford Cycling Club.

He met with six friends at Carrigadrohid early on October 3, 2021, and they set off on their cycle passing through Macroom, Dunmanway, Enniskeane and Bandon.

They had crested a hill on the Bandon to Crossbarry road, and were at the bottom of a long incline, some 70kms into their ride, when tragedy struck as they took a left turn to Macroom.

Mr Hartnett was at the back of the group. Eyewitness Ashley Wood was driving behind the cyclists and said he saw the wheels of Mr Hartnett’s bike “just go out from under him”.

David Seignott, who was cycling just in front of Mr Hartnett, said they had slowed to around 15kph to take the turn, when he heard a thud behind him.

The cyclists stopped and found Mr Hartnett seriously injured and semi-conscious. Mr Wood’s partner contacted the emergency services.

Two off-duty nurses and a doctor stopped and gave emergency first aid as they waited for paramedics and gardaí to arrive.

Mr Hartnett was rushed by ambulance to CUH but was pronounced dead later.

A Garda investigation found the road surface was in good condition and Mr Hartnett’s bike was in perfect working order, with no contributory defects.

Mr Comyn said: “This was a tragic and unfortunate event. There is little I can say to lessen the blow. But he lived life to the full and went doing the pastime he truly enjoyed.”