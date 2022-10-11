'Big three politicians in Cork' asked to explain lack of local authority funding

Cork county councillors have questioned why the "big three politicians in Cork" have not replied to repeated requests for meetings with them about disproportionate underfunding of the local authority.

The councillors also want to know where the €24m is the council needs from central Government to keep some essential services running.

They say towns and villages are beginning to look shabby because there is not enough outdoor staff to clean them and roads in some places are in a dire state as there is neither the money nor personnel to fix them.

The council three years ago commissioned an independent report which showed that per head of population and size Cork County Council regularly gets less allocations from Government departments than most other local authorities.

At the time the report was released it caused widespread anger in County Hall and meetings were sought with senior Government ministers to address the issue. But councillors maintain the outcry did little to help the council’s finances.

Budget cuts

More recently, when councillors were informed by their executive that cuts would have to be made in their annual budget due to lack of central Government financing, they again contacted the big three — Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney — seeking a meeting with them to address the shortfall.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said since town councils were abolished in 2014, he had seen a steady decline in some services due to lack of funding from central Government.

It’s some form of joke. This council needs an extra €25m. We have two fine tractor lawnmowers in Skibbereen and no people to operate them.

"I’ve been told they’re being hired out [to private operators]. This farce has to stop. We need to have proper funding so we can have proper staffing levels.”

He added that many roads, especially in West Cork, had gone into a state of disrepair.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O’Sullivan said senior ministers were warned about the lack of council funding three years ago and had not addressed it.

Mayor of County Cork, independent councillor Danny Collins, said the council had written to the three ministers in recent weeks, again seeking a meeting with them.

He said he was not aware of any of them replying. Mr Collins insisted they would keep writing until they got a reply.