Body of man killed in Tralee cemetery released to family

Thomas Dooley’s body was released on Monday from the morgue at University Hospital Kerry opposite the cemetery
Body of man killed in Tralee cemetery released to family

Thomas Dooley's wake and funeral will be in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 13:08
Anne Lucey

The body of Thomas Dooley, who was killed during a funeral at Rathass cemetery in Tralee last week, has been released to his family.

Mr Dooley’s body was released on Monday from the morgue at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) opposite the cemetery.

The attack took place on Monday, October 5, where a large funeral was taking place. Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to UHK. 

His wife, Siobhán, was injured in the alleged attack and she was also taken to UHK.

Mr Dooley's wake and funeral will be in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, with burial expected to take place on Thursday after 11.30am mass. Details are being finalised.

The investigation into the death of Mr Dooley continues. 

So far two men, including his brother Patrick Dooley, 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his first cousin also called Thomas Dooley, 41, of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, have been charged with his murder.

A third man, in his 40s, remains in custody this morning and is being questioned in connection with the incident. Gardaí, as well as family members on social media, have appealed for witnesses.

Read More

Kerry cemetery killing may have been linked to a feud over arranged marriage

More in this section

Ukrainian women and children to be moved from Kerry to make space for male asylum-seekers Ukrainian women and children to be moved from Kerry to make space for male asylum-seekers
Third man arrested in connection with Kerry cemetery killing Third man arrested in connection with Kerry cemetery killing
Contentious bike lane scheme gets green light in Cork town Contentious bike lane scheme gets green light in Cork town
Place: TraleePlace: KerryPerson: Thomas DooleyOrganisation: University Hospital Kerry
<p> The South East Technological University on the Cork Road, Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Waterford student bar to be converted into office space 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s