Body of man killed in Tralee cemetery released to family

The body of Thomas Dooley, who was killed during a funeral at Rathass cemetery in Tralee last week, has been released to his family.

Mr Dooley’s body was released on Monday from the morgue at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) opposite the cemetery.

The attack took place on Monday, October 5, where a large funeral was taking place. Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to UHK.

His wife, Siobhán, was injured in the alleged attack and she was also taken to UHK.

Mr Dooley's wake and funeral will be in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, with burial expected to take place on Thursday after 11.30am mass. Details are being finalised.

The investigation into the death of Mr Dooley continues.

So far two men, including his brother Patrick Dooley, 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his first cousin also called Thomas Dooley, 41, of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, have been charged with his murder.

A third man, in his 40s, remains in custody this morning and is being questioned in connection with the incident. Gardaí, as well as family members on social media, have appealed for witnesses.