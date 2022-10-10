Fractious debate at Cork City Council over BusConnects plan 

He also said he would like to have seen more engagement from other council members in the consultation process.
“Be honest with people. Say 'your concerns will be listened to, will be addressed, and we will have a better road network for all road users'.”
His party colleague, Colette Finn asked: “Is it easier to contemplate the end of humanity rather than the end of your parking space?”
Fine Gael was split on BusConnects, with councillor Des Cahill supporting the original motion because it represents the “utter opposition” of council to the current proposals.
He was backed by Joe Kavanagh, who described some of the proposals around St Luke’s as utter madness and Derry Canty.
However, their colleagues, Shane O’Callaghan and Garret Kelleher, said the public consultation should be allowed to proceed.
Mr Kelleher said there was an element of “political one-upmanship” involved in the motion.
“This is an interactive process and you’re not going to get it right on the first occasion,” he said.
Mr Maher said BusConnects is about redistributing road space to reduce car usage, while Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan said it’s clear from her own experience of the bus service that the public transport system in Cork is broken and something has to be done.
Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said the ashes of a woman’s husband who died recently were buried under a tree in their garden where “Bus Eireann now wants to drive a bus over”.
FF councillor Colm Kelleher said a man in Ballincollig is concerned at a proposed CPO which could affect a memorial bench in his wife’s honour.