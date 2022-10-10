Fractious debate at Cork City Council over BusConnects plan 

The contentious BusConnects Cork plans are riding “roughshod” over older inner-city communities so that people living in the “leafy suburbs” can get to the city faster, a Fianna Fáil councillor has claimed.

Seán Martin made his comment during a lengthy debate at a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday night on his party’s motion calling on council to reject the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) draft plans for 12 strategic transport corridors (STCs) proposed under the €600m government-backed transport plan.

Following an almost two-hour debate, councillors voted on a compromise tabled by Green Party councillor Oliver Moran and Labour’s John Maher, which saw the council disagreeing with the draft proposals, but backing Fianna Fáil’s calls for a third round of public consultation, for the NTA to establish a permanent office in Cork city, and for improvements in its communications.

Boreenmanna Rd residents' spokesperson Niall Legrew and Catherine Crossan who are concerned about the BusConnects plan. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr Martin insisted that Fianna Fáil was not opposed to the BusConnects concept, but to the way it has been presented.

“I live in the 15-minute city. And it costs me more to live in the 15-minute city,” he said.

But the only people who are being discommoded here are people living in the older parishes, because the people in the leafy suburbs want to get to town quicker, so we’ll ride roughshod over the people in the inner city.

“There needs to be a better way to do this. You can have quick wins. We are not bringing the public with us on this one.”

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said it is dishonest for some public representatives to pretend that the status quo is an option, and urged politicians to be honest with people.

He said BusConnects should come as no surprise, given that bus and bike lanes were proposed in various transport plans, since the 1975 LUTS plan right up to CASP, he said:

None of those proposals were ever implemented, but all of the road proposals were and we find ourselves in a city that is far too car-dependent.

“If you want to have public buy-in to the concept of BusConnects, of improving the right of all of our citizens to move freely and better in the city, don’t point the finger and say it’s their fault, take responsibility for making this city a better place in how we move, don’t say reject, say how we can.”

He also said he would like to have seen more engagement from other council members in the consultation process.

“You can’t have it both ways, council,” he said. “You can’t say you reject the idea of what the NTA are saying when you’re not living up to your own responsibility of the stated policy of this council for 50-years to bring about the type of changes we need to.

“Be honest with people. Say 'your concerns will be listened to, will be addressed, and we will have a better road network for all road users'.”

His party colleague, Colette Finn asked: “Is it easier to contemplate the end of humanity rather than the end of your parking space?”

Mary Loughren, Eleanor Walsh, Paul Young, Breda O'Shea, Angela Higgins, and Mary Morgan all residents of the Boreenmanna Rd, Cork, who are concerned about the BusConnects proposals. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fine Gael was split on BusConnects, with councillor Des Cahill supporting the original motion because it represents the “utter opposition” of council to the current proposals.

He was backed by Joe Kavanagh, who described some of the proposals around St Luke’s as utter madness and Derry Canty.

However, their colleagues, Shane O’Callaghan and Garret Kelleher, said the public consultation should be allowed to proceed.

Mr Kelleher said there was an element of “political one-upmanship” involved in the motion.

“This is an interactive process and you’re not going to get it right on the first occasion,” he said.

Mr Maher said BusConnects is about redistributing road space to reduce car usage, while Solidarity councillor Fiona Ryan said it’s clear from her own experience of the bus service that the public transport system in Cork is broken and something has to be done.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said the ashes of a woman’s husband who died recently were buried under a tree in their garden where “Bus Eireann now wants to drive a bus over”.

FF councillor Colm Kelleher said a man in Ballincollig is concerned at a proposed CPO which could affect a memorial bench in his wife’s honour.