Celebrated French artist's work to be donated to UCC

Tomi Ungerer's estate is donating a large archive of his work, including previously unpublished drawings and writings
The late Tomi Ungerer was awarded France's highest civic awards and had the distinction of having a museum dedicated to his life's work during his lifetime. Picture: Nicole Bachmann

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 18:58
Eoin English

The family of renowned French-born artist Tomi Ungerer, who lived and worked in West Cork for four decades until his death in 2018, is set to make a substantial donation of his works to University College Cork.

The donation will include a complete library of books by Mr Ungerer, a complete archive of posters and prints, and a selection of original artworks including over 900 of his previously unknown early drawings from the 1950s, as well as book manuscripts and preparatory works.

Mr Ungerer’s daughter, Aria, said the Tomi Ungerer estate was delighted to facilitate the donation, adding that the new drawings provide an important missing link in the story of how the artist’s unique style developed.

“Tomi found so much inspiration living and working in Ireland and so the act of making a gift to Ireland, and specifically to UCC, was a natural expression of his gratitude,” Ms Ungerer said, adding: 

He used to say ‘Alsace was my roots. Ireland is my leaves’. 

Mr Ungerer, who was born in Strasbourg in 1931, published over 140 books which have been translated into 30 languages, ranging from his acclaimed children’s stories to illustrated memoirs and controversial volumes of social satire, some with adult themes.

He was renowned for his iconic advertising campaigns and for political posters that railed against the Vietnam War and racial injustice in the 1960s.

'Expect the Unexpected'. Copyright: Tomi Ungerer Estate Diogenes Verlag, 1968
'Expect the Unexpected'. Copyright: Tomi Ungerer Estate Diogenes Verlag, 1968

His childrens’ books are considered modern classics and several are taught in schools in France and Germany.

In 2003, Mr Ungerer was appointed the first ambassador for childhood and education by the Council of Europe.

In 2007 the Tomi Ungerer Museum opened in Strasbourg, making him the first living artist in France to have a museum dedicated to their life and work.

In 2014, he was awarded one of the most distinguished honours in France, Commandeur de l’Ordre National du Mérite, by then French president Francois Hollande.

In 2018, Tomi Ungerer was promoted to Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur by then president Emmanuel Macron, in recognition of his continued lifelong struggle against prejudice using both artistic and political means.

