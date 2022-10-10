Public engagement will frame how BusConnects plan for Cork 'evolves and improves'

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says it is already revising its €600m draft BusConnects Cork bus and bike lane plans, which have sparked controversy and criticism across the city.

The news comes days after the Taoiseach criticised parts of the government-backed transport scheme, which he said has left some elderly people in tears, and criticised the NTA for how it has handled the first phase of public consultation.

The man overseeing BusConnects Cork, which could see hundreds of people lose parts of gardens, the loss of almost 1,000 on-street parking spaces, and the felling of more than 1,400 trees to make way for 12 strategic transport corridors (STCs), says it has to be delivered to avoid crippling congestion, and to help meet ambitious government climate targets.

'Open to alternatives'

NTA director of transport planning and investment, and its deputy chief executive, Hugh Creegan, said the authority is open to alternatives, and ongoing dialogue will be vital to ensure the proposed full network of 93kms of bus lane and 112kms of bike corridors is delivered.

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comments, the NTA said it published the draft plans with the intention that they be viewed as “initial and preliminary ideas” to improve sustainable transport in Cork.

“The first round of public consultations goal was to start the process of engaging with residents and communities to get local feedback and views,” a spokesperson said.

The submissions and dialogue to date will frame how the proposals now evolve and are improved. Work has already commenced on revisions and will continue over the coming months alongside ongoing local engagement. The NTA welcomes the fact that so many people and communities have taken the time to get involved and share their views.

Welcomed by bus and bike users, the draft STC plans are facing strong opposition from various affected communities.

Opposition

More than 800 submissions have been made during the first round of public consultation. Business groups in Douglas and Ballincollig have called for a complete overhaul of the plans.

Residents in Grange, Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Wilton, St Luke’s, and Hollyhill, where substantial land acquisition and parking removal is proposed, have called for a complete rethink.

Residents on the Boreenmanna Road, where extensive felling is planned, have tied yellow ribbons around their suburban trees.

A motion backed by all seven of the city’s Fianna Fáil councillors is due to be debated at Monday’s city council meeting, calling for the current proposals to be rejected.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Creegan says an ongoing dialogue is the only way for issues to be resolved.

I don't want to exaggerate and say we’ll solve every problem — we won’t — because the only way you could do that is to do nothing. But we will definitely explore if there is some alternative.

Consultation with residents and businesses affected by BusConnects Dublin led to design changes which achieved the same level of bus and bike lane priority as was initially planned, but achieved in a less impactful way, he said. However, he added:

There is a need to do something in Cork. If we don't improve the bus system and cycling facilities, the big picture is that congestion is going to get more widespread and more severe.

"So from a Cork point of view, some version of this has to go forward for the city to truly function into the future.”

Cork Chamber said delivering BusConnects will be a decisive step towards a future-proof, high quality public transport system for the 21st century, but it said stakeholders will need to continue to work together to ensure the best possible outcomes.

“A measured approach in each and every single BusConnects project is needed, and a participatory process, supported by decisive political leadership is necessary to achieve a positive result,” it said.

The revised STC plans are due to be published by March or April next year for the next round of public consultation.

BusConnects is a key part of the multi-billion Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) which also includes an enhanced commuter rail system and an east-west light rail or Luas Cork system.

CMATS aims to have more than half of all journeys in the morning peak being made by public transport, cycling, and walking, compared to just 26% today.