Gardaí warn Cork homeowners to be aware of 'painting scams' 

In some cases, the operators take the money and don’t carry out the work, senior garda said
Gardaí warn Cork homeowners to be aware of 'painting scams' 

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said there were a lot of so-called 'service operators' currently offering to paint sheds and houses as well as guttering. File picture

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Jack White

Gardaí are warning the public to be aware of ongoing “painting scams” in Cork which can lead to disputes over the quality of work done, and in some cases, no work being carried out after payment.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said there were a lot of so-called “service operators” currently offering to paint sheds and houses as well as guttering.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today, Sgt Kelly warned the public to be careful who they allow onto their property.

“Make sure if you’re getting work done, get it from providers that are well-known and that come recommended,” he said.

Sgt Kelly said these operators might say they have done work for neighbours or other people in the community.

In this case, he advised to phone the neighbour to find out if they are happy with the work done, and not to take “word of mouth”. 

“Ensure that you’re getting a proper job done because it’s very hard for the gardaí to enter the situation afterwards and try and retrieve money,” he said.

Sgt Kelly confirmed that in some cases, the operators take the money and don’t carry out the work that was agreed.

He said recommendations are the best way to ensure-good quality work is done.

Read More

ComReg urges telecoms firms to do more to tackle scam calls

More in this section

Home of Peig Sayers on Blasket Island 'used as a toilet by day trippers'  Home of Peig Sayers on Blasket Island 'used as a toilet by day trippers' 
More than 7,600 appointments cancelled in both CUH and UHL this year More than 7,600 appointments cancelled in both CUH and UHL this year
Military accident Male, 20s, in critical condition after two-car collision in Co Clare
ScamsPlace: Cork
<p>Mr Justice Paul Coffey allowed the immediate pay-out of funds for a new wheelchair for Emily. File picture</p>

Mother tells High Court of her fight for wheelchairs from HSE for her brain-damaged daughter

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s