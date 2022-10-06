Gardaí warn Cork homeowners to be aware of 'painting scams' 

Gardaí are warning the public to be aware of ongoing “painting scams” in Cork which can lead to disputes over the quality of work done, and in some cases, no work being carried out after payment.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said there were a lot of so-called “service operators” currently offering to paint sheds and houses as well as guttering.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today, Sgt Kelly warned the public to be careful who they allow onto their property.

“Make sure if you’re getting work done, get it from providers that are well-known and that come recommended,” he said.

Sgt Kelly said these operators might say they have done work for neighbours or other people in the community.

In this case, he advised to phone the neighbour to find out if they are happy with the work done, and not to take “word of mouth”.

“Ensure that you’re getting a proper job done because it’s very hard for the gardaí to enter the situation afterwards and try and retrieve money,” he said.

Sgt Kelly confirmed that in some cases, the operators take the money and don’t carry out the work that was agreed.

He said recommendations are the best way to ensure-good quality work is done.