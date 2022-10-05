Gardaí in Kerry searching for missing teen

Gardaí in Kerry are asking for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teen.
15-year-old Nicolas O’Sullivan has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry since Monday, October 3.
Nicolas is described as being approximately 6ft in height and of a slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen, Nicolas was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top. He was also carrying a black bag.
Anyone with information on Nicolas' whereabouts should contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.