Gardaí in Kerry searching for missing teen

Have you seen Nicolas O'Sullivan?
Nicolas O’Sullivan has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry since Monday. Picture: Garda Info

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 18:01
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Kerry are asking for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teen. 

15-year-old Nicolas O’Sullivan has been missing from Ballyvelly, Tralee, Co Kerry since Monday, October 3.

Nicolas is described as being approximately 6ft in height and of a slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Nicolas was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top. He was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on Nicolas' whereabouts should contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

