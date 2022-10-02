Stefanie Preissner announces birth of first child after five miscarriages

Writer Stefanie Preissner has announced the birth of her first child as she gave an insight into her "pretty brutal" pregnancy journey.

Ms Preissner and her husband Noel Byrne welcomed baby daughter Aurora (or Rori) into the world almost two weeks ago and the Cork author said they are both "delighted". However, she also highlighted her "struggle with infertility", revealing they had five miscarriages since 2020.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old confirmed that baby Aurora arrived early, by emergency c-section.

Ms Preissner, who has a strong presence on social media, went on to explain the reason for her recent absence online, noting she shares "a lot of myself and my life" in her work and social media "so it might seem weird that I said nothing for the last nine months".

She explained: “This journey has been pretty brutal.

"We got pregnant first in 2020 and had a second trimester miscarriage. Since then, we have had four more miscarriages,” she said.

The Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope creator admitted that she wanted to “reach out for the support that’s always there in this [Instagram] community” but said she “wasn’t mentally able for the inevitable stories, advice and opinions” that would come with sharing her sad news.

The Dublin-based author revealed that she struggled with infertility and had “mixed feelings” about oversharing when her pregnancy journey had a “happy ending.”

Ms Preissner went on to apologise to those who her pregnancy announcement might trigger or negatively impact.

"I have mixed feelings about sharing the struggle only when it has worked out in a happy ending. I have watched two years of pregnancy announcements and gender reveals and each one punctured me a little bit as I wondered what would happen.

"I know this post will have the same impact on some readers. And I’m so sorry. I see you and I know the pain and the feeling of hope and fear and rage. I can’t tell you it’ll be ok, but I can say that there is support and you should lean on it."

Ms Preissner also thanked staff at Holles Street National Maternity Hospital, praising her perinatal mental health psychologist who incorporated her autism diagnosis into her care.”

She said: “Being pregnant is an unpredictable, chaotic and sensory whirlwind for every woman but for autistic women, it’s extremely challenging.

“I wouldn’t have tolerated the pregnancy without their care and support.”

Ms Preissner added that she and her husband are both delighted their daughter is here.

"I'm not great with change and this has been a huge one so it’s taking me a little while to get used to. But we are both delighted that Rori is here with us and are loving getting to know her."