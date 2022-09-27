Five men arrested in connection with assault of late Limerick man Dylan McCarthy

Dylan McCarthy was known as a 'quiet, well-liked man' in his hometown of Kilmallock.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 14:32
Rebecca Laffan

Five men have been arrested today as part of the ongoing investigation into a serious assault which resulted in the death of a Limerick man in Kildare in August.

"The men, all aged in their 20s are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple Garda stations in Co Kildare," said a garda spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, it was added.

Earlier this month, three men arrested in relation to the assault were released without charges being pressed.

Kilmallock man, Mr McCarthy, 29, suffered fatal injuries in the attack while attending a family gathering celebrating the birth of Mr McCarthy's nephew and godson in a pub in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on August 21.

Up to 30 people are thought to have been in The Bellyard Bar when the incident happened.

Mr McCarthy is thought to have suffered blows to the head in an attack in which his father, 51-year-old Eamonn, also suffered injuries.

